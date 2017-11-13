Marble Falls Public Safety Facility, which will house police department, opens Nov. 14

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Municipal Court Judge Cheryl Pounds expects court proceedings to go a lot smoother as staff is able to use more space and added amenities to serve the public at the newly built Public Safety Facility.

“We have a lot more room,” Pounds said. “We have more security.”

Marble Falls city staff are putting the finishing touches on the facility, 606 Ave. N, in anticipation of the upcoming grand opening ceremony.

Features include enclosed safety glass for municipal staff, a gated parking lot, and securely located locked office space and other amenities such as conference room space.

Courtroom space has grown to accommodate 50-75 people.

Both the court and the Marble Falls Police Department have moved almost everything into the new facility, which cost approximately $4 million to build.

The public is invited to a grand opening from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14. The police department was previously located on Main Street, and the municipal court was housed in City Hall on Third Street.

Police Chief Mark Whitacre was among staff the day prior to the grand opening working to get the building ready for the public.

“We’re grateful for their support and allowing us to get to this point where we’re able to have this facility,” Whitacre said. “I don’t want to forget about the public because this facility is all about them.”

connie@thepicayune.com