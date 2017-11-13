Longtime resident, community servant Tom Stephens seeks Pct. 2 commissioner spot

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — With three times the signatures he needed to get a spot on the March primary ballot, fifth-generation Burnet County resident Tom Stephens officially filed Nov. 11 for the Republican nomination for Burnet County Precinct 2 commissioner.

“My heart is a servant’s heart that has been giving back to communities my whole life,” Stephens said. “My passion is to serve the people of Burnet County by ensuring our public safety as we grow and also by preserving our rich history and sense of place for future generations.”

He filed his petition with Burnet County Republican Chairwoman Donna Cox on the first day candidates could officially file to seek the party’s nomination. The filing gets Stephens on the March 6, 2018, Republican primary ballot.

Stephens’s family is one of the earliest that settled in Burnet, and Tom is active in both the Burnet County Historical Commission and the Burnet County Heritage Society.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Texas. He also completed graduate-level statistical work, but his desire was to pursue a career as a public servant. After gaining experience and advanced emergency services training, Stephens returned to Burnet, where he served as both a volunteer and paid firefighter/paramedic before taking a position with a local chemical company.

Stephens has earned advanced Texas certifications for peace officers, firefighters, and paramedics, as well as FEMA management. He was appointed as a chairman on the Burnet County Local Emergency Planning Committee. Stephens’s experience also includes working as a civilian firefighter and medic for nearly five years in Iraq and Afghanistan in support of the military.

He is a founding member of the Burnet Lions Club and has volunteered for many years with Meals on Wheels, delivering food to residents in need.

Stephens and his wife, Christy, own a small farm north of Burnet and attend Lake Victor Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Burnet.

