Waco La Vega captures district title with 63-3 win over Burnet

BURNET — The visiting Waco La Vega Pirates showed why they are one of the top-ranked 4A teams in the state and, now, the District 13-4A Division I champions as they routed the Burnet Bulldogs 63-3 on Nov. 10.

The game wraps up the Bulldogs 2017 football season. They finish 4-6 overall and 0-5 district.

The Pirates controlled the game from the start. La Vega’s Jordan McKinney scored just 28 seconds into the game on a 44-yard touchdown run. But the Bulldogs, on their first possession, methodically moved down the field, including by way of a Chandler Galban pass to Ian Carter for 30 yards, which set up Burnet on the Pirates’ 11-yard line.

But the Pirates defense wouldn’t let Burnet into the end zone, and the Bulldogs sent in kicker Tyler Torres, who nailed a 26-yard field goal to get Burnet on the board.

It would be the last time the Bulldogs scored on the night.

La Vega took over.

The Pirates, led by senior quarterback Jamal Williams, put 56 points on the board by the half.

In the second half, the Pirates offense rotated in backup players. The La Vega defense still shut out Burnet.

The Bulldogs, for their part, didn’t quit. They battled for every possible yard they could get on the gridiron. The defense kept hitting and held La Vega to one touchdown in the second half.

La Vega’s win caps off a perfect regular season for them as they head into the playoffs with a 10-0 (5-0 district) record. They won the district title outright with Liberty Hill rolling in behind them in second.

The Pirates play Fredericksburg on Nov. 17 in the first round of the playoffs.

Liberty Hill, who beat Gatesville 49-42, finishes the regular season 7-2 overall and 4-1 in district. Its first round playoff opponent is yet to be announced (as of late Nov. 10).

China Spring gets the No. 3 place in district and faces Taylor next week in the first round. Gatesville, who finished 2-3 in district and has a 7-3 overall record, claims the district’s No. 4 playoff spot with its first-round opponent yet to be announced (as of late Nov. 10).

