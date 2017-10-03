Two Burnet County women killed in three-car collision on Texas 29

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BERTRAM — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victims of a fatal collision that happened Oct. 2 on an accident-plagued stretch of Texas 29.

The collision was reported at 7:41 a.m. at the intersection of CR 304, almost 5 miles east of Burnet.

According to the DPS report, 56-year-old Pamela Stewart of Bertram was stopped in the westbound lane in a 2015 Ford Focus, waiting to turn onto CR 304.

A 2013 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 56-year-old Mark Salley of Leander, was traveling westbound in the same lane when he collided with the back of the Focus.

The Focus then rolled off the roadway, the report stated.

The pickup then collided with an eastbound 2013 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Dena Kolb of Burnet.

Kolb was pronounced dead at the scene by Burnet County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead.

Stewart was transported to a Baylor Scott and White medical facility. She was later pronounced dead by Bell County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace David Barfield.

Salley was taken to Seton Medical Center Williamson in Round Rock, where he was treated and released for non-incapacitating injuries.

DPS has reported a number of accidents on this stretch of roadway in the past two years, typically with vehicles stopped to make turns in an area with no center turn-lane.

