TxDOT eyes crash-prone stretches of US 281 and Texas 29 for signal and turn-lane

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY
AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Transportation has proposed improving safety features in two areas along crash-prone highways, including installing a traffic light on U.S. 281 in northern Marble Falls and a turn-lane on Texas 29 between Bertram and Liberty Hill.
Two crashes this year and one in 2016 on the two stretches of highway prompted the state agency to take a closer look at engineering studies and funding options to mitigate collisions.
The most recent one occurred April 12, when a 34-year-old man died on Texas 29 after he slammed into the back of a Burnet school district bus that was stopped to make a turn onto CR 264 just east of Bertram.
The fatality motivated state officials to “look at common factors that can be changed to eliminate or reduce the number of wrecks and make travel safer for everyone” said TxDOT Public Information Officer Christopher Bishop in a statement.
“Our engineers have examined conditions and crash records on (state highway) 29, and determined that an additional left turn lane would be a good addition,” Bishop stated. “We are submitting a project request for additional safety funds. … The project will compete with other candidates statewide for funding and approval.”
The funding consideration comes on the heels of a similar traffic safety issue west of the recent fatality on the same stretch of highway.
In 2013, TxDOT constructed two left turn-lanes on Texas 29 between Burnet and Bertram at CR 252 and CR 258 after a collision between a vehicle and a school bus that was stopped to make a turn. The accident took the lives of two Burnet High School students who were in the vehicle that struck the school bus.
“Safety is our top priority and a factor in all of decisions TxDOT makes about our highway system,” Bishop wrote.
Another area in which a project has gained approval involves a traffic light at the intersection of FM 1855 (Fairland Road) on U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.
On Jan. 10, an off-duty Burnet police officer and his daughter sustained injuries after a two-vehicle collision at that location.
Also, in July 2016, a retired teacher died at the same intersection when her vehicle collided with a pickup as she attempted to pull onto the busy highway from Fairland Road.
“There are also various regulations that we have to follow regarding traffic signals. Signals can be approved if they meet at least one specific condition,” Bishop stated. “A traffic signal study at U.S. 281 and FM 1855 was completed (in 2016), and the signal is scheduled for installation this fall.”
So, does that mean they will be installing signals at every intersection. You have to pay ATTENTION when driving, especially when entering a highway. Thought that was explained in driver’s ed. Have signals and lowered speed limits on 281 at 1431 and 281 at 29 and still have multiple accidents weekly.
Just because we have drivers not paying attention and people that cant wait a little bit so the traffic clears to pull out..we have to spend millions of dollars to install traffic lights and center turn lanes because they are impatient?? IT’S NOT THE ROADS FAULT PEOPLE!!I agree with “right” on his comment. PEOPLE NEED TO GET THEIR HEADS OUT OF THEIR *&*^!!! PEOPLE ARE STUPID….PAY ATTENTION!!
Until they put more officers patrolling these roads and can the Reckless (Those driving DISTRACTED and AGGRESSIVELY) there will still be more collisions and deaths on these (& other) roads. I agree with the previous reply – You have to pay ATTENTION when driving! I am tired of seeing more of our tax dollars spent in trying to keep many on the road (more and more guard rails for example) who should not be at the wheel of any vehicle in the first place.
I agree…it’s people that drive and drive and drive in the left lane is what causes accidents. the left lane is for passing only. if they drive in the correct lane which is the right hand lane, there would be far less accidents. plus when they drive in the wrong lane it impedes other drivers from passing and causes traffic to bunch up and no one can do anything. on another note, people that pull out and drive down the center lane to merge into traffic causes accidents. the center lane is for “LEFT HAND TURNS ONLY”!! NOT TO USE TO MERGE INTO TRAFFIC. like I said, they cant wait so they pull out not paying attention and that’s what gets people killed. there again…people are stupid.
I feel the intersection at Park Road 4 is a lot more dangerous. The turn lane is way too short when turning left. Turn is on a curve with cars passing you at 80 miles per hour on both sides. As far as accidents, there have been several there. I agree that attention has to be given while driving, but go park yourself in that small turn lane and sit there while the cars buck your car around as they pass you on a curve.