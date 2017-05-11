TxDOT eyes crash-prone stretches of US 281 and Texas 29 for signal and turn-lane

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Transportation has proposed improving safety features in two areas along crash-prone highways, including installing a traffic light on U.S. 281 in northern Marble Falls and a turn-lane on Texas 29 between Bertram and Liberty Hill.

Two crashes this year and one in 2016 on the two stretches of highway prompted the state agency to take a closer look at engineering studies and funding options to mitigate collisions.

The most recent one occurred April 12, when a 34-year-old man died on Texas 29 after he slammed into the back of a Burnet school district bus that was stopped to make a turn onto CR 264 just east of Bertram.

The fatality motivated state officials to “look at common factors that can be changed to eliminate or reduce the number of wrecks and make travel safer for everyone” said TxDOT Public Information Officer Christopher Bishop in a statement.

“Our engineers have examined conditions and crash records on (state highway) 29, and determined that an additional left turn lane would be a good addition,” Bishop stated. “We are submitting a project request for additional safety funds. … The project will compete with other candidates statewide for funding and approval.”

The funding consideration comes on the heels of a similar traffic safety issue west of the recent fatality on the same stretch of highway.

In 2013, TxDOT constructed two left turn-lanes on Texas 29 between Burnet and Bertram at CR 252 and CR 258 after a collision between a vehicle and a school bus that was stopped to make a turn. The accident took the lives of two Burnet High School students who were in the vehicle that struck the school bus.

“Safety is our top priority and a factor in all of decisions TxDOT makes about our highway system,” Bishop wrote.

Another area in which a project has gained approval involves a traffic light at the intersection of FM 1855 (Fairland Road) on U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

On Jan. 10, an off-duty Burnet police officer and his daughter sustained injuries after a two-vehicle collision at that location.

Also, in July 2016, a retired teacher died at the same intersection when her vehicle collided with a pickup as she attempted to pull onto the busy highway from Fairland Road.

“There are also various regulations that we have to follow regarding traffic signals. Signals can be approved if they meet at least one specific condition,” Bishop stated. “A traffic signal study at U.S. 281 and FM 1855 was completed (in 2016), and the signal is scheduled for installation this fall.”

