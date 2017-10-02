Collier Materials rock crusher air permit goes to public meeting

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — An upcoming public meeting will address questions about a pending air quality permit for Collier Materials, a longtime quarry company that is seeking to expand its operations in Burnet County to include a rock crushing operation.

Collier Materials is one of two companies currently in Burnet County that has proposed a rock crushing facility and launched the process by applying for a air permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The public awaits word on a potential public meeting for the other company, Asphalt Inc., which has plans for a rock crushing operation located just south of Texas 71 on U.S. 281.

Collier Materials would like to operate at a site in the 4600 block of FM 1980 (Tobyville Road), according to the permit application.

The state regulatory entity has scheduled a public meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Holiday Inn Express, 714 Corazon Road in Marble Falls.

The two-part meeting will involve an informal discussion period and a formal comment period.

