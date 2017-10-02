Collier Materials rock crusher air permit goes to public meeting

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY
MARBLE FALLS — An upcoming public meeting will address questions about a pending air quality permit for Collier Materials, a longtime quarry company that is seeking to expand its operations in Burnet County to include a rock crushing operation.
Collier Materials is one of two companies currently in Burnet County that has proposed a rock crushing facility and launched the process by applying for a air permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The public awaits word on a potential public meeting for the other company, Asphalt Inc., which has plans for a rock crushing operation located just south of Texas 71 on U.S. 281.
Collier Materials would like to operate at a site in the 4600 block of FM 1980 (Tobyville Road), according to the permit application.
The state regulatory entity has scheduled a public meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Holiday Inn Express, 714 Corazon Road in Marble Falls.
The two-part meeting will involve an informal discussion period and a formal comment period.
This crusher will get allowed without question because it won’t be near the holy grail of burnet county. Maybe those weekend protestors that were in south burnet can head north and picket this one. Better yet maybe the city ought to do some more of the annexations they love to do.