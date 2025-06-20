GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 23, 2025

Agendas for Highland Lakes governments are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, June 23

9 a.m. regular meeting

100 Ingram St., Kingsland

On the agenda:

consider renewal of Kingsland Youth Football League lease

discuss and possibly act on buying liability insurance for the Board of Directors

possible action on proposed agreement between KMUD and Kingsland Chamber of Commerce regarding Kingsland Community Park

9 a.m. regular meeting

JP4 Courtroom, 752 Andy Taylor Drive, Llano

On the agenda:

approve reallocation of $110,000 from the Llano Hospital Authority Board to the county on behalf of Llano Regional Hospital

approve sheriff’s office purchase of ballistic helmets and breaching tools—amount not to exceed $26,000

approve Sunday, July 27, as a workday for the county attorney and justice of the peace office staff for Tyler Tech Training to prepare to go live with new software on July 28.

rescind appointment of Precinct 3 Commissioner Brent Richards to sell county-owned property at Rose Hill Drive in Kingsland

6:15 p.m. regular meeting

208 E. Brier St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

adoption of the 2025-26 budget

approval of the 2025-26 compensation plan

approval of upgrade of Bulldog Stadium lights, school safety officers, and athletic and academic extra duty stipend schedules

Tuesday, June 24

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

Includes Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District

10 a.m. joint planning meeting

Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District Office, 208 Kimberly Drive, Cleburne

On the agenda:

presentation and discussion related to desired future conditions for the water supply needs and water management strategies included in the state water plan

request from Region C Planning Group related to brackish groundwater water management strategies

6 p.m. regular meeting

Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillip’s Ranch Road

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

Thursday, June 26

9 a.m. budget workshop

124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Drive in Sunrise Beach Village

On the agenda:

review and discuss of the 2025-26 budget

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

public hearing, discussion, and recommendation on zoning text amendments to the city’s Code of Ordinances regarding land use, general development regulations, subdivision design and land development, access/driveways/circulation, parking/loading/stacking/lighting, trees/landscaping/buffering, and administration

department and city updates

