GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 23, 2025
Agendas for Highland Lakes governments are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, June 23
Kingsland Municipal Utility District Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
100 Ingram St., Kingsland
- consider renewal of Kingsland Youth Football League lease
- discuss and possibly act on buying liability insurance for the Board of Directors
- possible action on proposed agreement between KMUD and Kingsland Chamber of Commerce regarding Kingsland Community Park
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
JP4 Courtroom, 752 Andy Taylor Drive, Llano
- approve reallocation of $110,000 from the Llano Hospital Authority Board to the county on behalf of Llano Regional Hospital
- approve sheriff’s office purchase of ballistic helmets and breaching tools—amount not to exceed $26,000
- approve Sunday, July 27, as a workday for the county attorney and justice of the peace office staff for Tyler Tech Training to prepare to go live with new software on July 28.
- rescind appointment of Precinct 3 Commissioner Brent Richards to sell county-owned property at Rose Hill Drive in Kingsland
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees
6:15 p.m. regular meeting
208 E. Brier St. in Burnet
- adoption of the 2025-26 budget
- approval of the 2025-26 compensation plan
- approval of upgrade of Bulldog Stadium lights, school safety officers, and athletic and academic extra duty stipend schedules
Tuesday, June 24
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Groundwater Management Area 8
Includes Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District
10 a.m. joint planning meeting
Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District Office, 208 Kimberly Drive, Cleburne
- presentation and discussion related to desired future conditions for the water supply needs and water management strategies included in the state water plan
- request from Region C Planning Group related to brackish groundwater water management strategies
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillip’s Ranch Road
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Thursday, June 26
Sunrise Beach Village City Council
9 a.m. budget workshop
124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Drive in Sunrise Beach Village
- review and discuss of the 2025-26 budget
Marble Falls Planning and Zoning Commission
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls
- public hearing, discussion, and recommendation on zoning text amendments to the city’s Code of Ordinances regarding land use, general development regulations, subdivision design and land development, access/driveways/circulation, parking/loading/stacking/lighting, trees/landscaping/buffering, and administration
- department and city updates