Juneteenth holiday closings in Burnet, Llano counties

Banks, post offices, and some government offices across the Highland Lakes will be closed on Thursday, June 19, to mark the Juneteenth federal holiday.

Offices for Burnet and Llano counties will be closed, while city offices in Burnet, Bertram, and Horseshoe Bay will remain open.

This is the fifth year Juneteenth has been observed in the United States as a federal holiday. It has been a state holiday in Texas since 1979.

Juneteenth marks the day that enslaved people in Texas received word they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, 2½ years after the Civil War ended. Texas was the last state to hear the news. President Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. It was not enforced in Texas until June 19, 1865, when Union troops landed in Galveston Bay. The troops’ arrival marked the end of legal slavery in the United States.

Several churches, led by St. Frederick Baptist of Marble Falls, are hosting a community-wide Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Westside Park, 610 Second St.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.