PHOTO: Foot bridge first step in $4.2M project



Work is underway on a pedestrian bridge over Backbone Creek in Marble Falls’ Johnson Park. The bridge is part of the first phase in a $4.2 million improvements project approved by the City Council last year. The bridge will link Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South, with nearby Lakeside Park. Another bridge will connect Lakeside Park to downtown. Also included in the project is the installation of lights on the west side of the U.S. 281 bridge, a babbling brook between Lakeside Park and Hidden Falls Inn, and a pavilion. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

