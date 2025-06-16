Burnet prioritizing smart growth, development and beautification

Beautification, downtown development, and water management are just three of seven priorities for the city of Burnet during its 2025-26 budget year, which begins in October. The City Council approved the list of strategic priorities after three months of workshops and public input.

“These priorities reflect both the needs of today and the goals for tomorrow, informing how we allocate resources, plan projects, and serve our community,” City Manager David Vaughn said in a media release. “These priorities serve as a guiding compass helping ensure that our attention stays aligned with what matters most, even when the urgent knocks on our door.”

Workshop sessions included listening to resident feedback, reviewing data, and identifying priorities to guide the city’s strategic planning and budgeting for 2025-26, Vaughn continued.

The adopted strategic priorities are:

Beautification —Foster community pride and curb appeal by focusing on enhancements to public and private spaces, enforcing code compliance, and encouraging community-led improvement projects.

—Foster community pride and curb appeal by focusing on enhancements to public and private spaces, enforcing code compliance, and encouraging community-led improvement projects. Historic Downtown Square —Preserve the past and inspire the future by investing in infrastructure, beautification, parking, and economic development to keep Burnet’s historic square thriving as the heart of the community.

—Preserve the past and inspire the future by investing in infrastructure, beautification, parking, and economic development to keep Burnet’s historic square thriving as the heart of the community. Parks & Recreation —Enhance community wellness and access to nature by improving parks, trails, programs, and public spaces that promote healthy living and a strong sense of community.

—Enhance community wellness and access to nature by improving parks, trails, programs, and public spaces that promote healthy living and a strong sense of community. Public Safety —Fire, EMS, and police will focus on prevention, rapid response, and public trust.

—Fire, EMS, and police will focus on prevention, rapid response, and public trust. Smart Growth —Balance development with affordability and livability via strategic planning that supports business expansion and housing options while preserving Burnet’s small-town character.

—Balance development with affordability and livability via strategic planning that supports business expansion and housing options while preserving Burnet’s small-town character. Street Improvement —Prioritize road repair, safety enhancements, and long-term investment in transportation networks.

—Prioritize road repair, safety enhancements, and long-term investment in transportation networks. Water Resource Management—Invest in infrastructure and conservation strategies to protect water quality, increase supply resilience, and promote responsible usage.

