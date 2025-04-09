New fire engine rolls into Marble Falls

Marble Falls has a new lead ladder truck with the arrival of a Pierce Manufacturing engine April 8. Marble Falls Fire Rescue photo

Marble Falls Fire Rescue received its long-awaited ladder truck April 8 after a long drive from the Pierce Manufacturing facility in Appleton, Wisconsin. The new vehicle boosts the department’s fleet and will help firefighters keep up with the growing needs of a growing city.

“This new ladder truck provides us better firefighting capabilities for commercial and multi-story facilities in the city,” said Chief Thomas Crane in a Tuesday media release. “And the mid-mount feature allows us much more range when it comes to water rescue and fire containment situations than the old rear-mount fire truck provided.”

The new engine’s mid-mounted, 100-foot extension ladder and aerial tower are key features, allowing for safer firefighting on larger structures. The city’s previous lead ladder truck was getting on in years, having been brought into service in 1999.

MFFR now has three emergency response vehicles, counting the two other engines in its fleet. The department is expecting a fourth in June 2026.

Firefighters will need to train on the new truck and become familiar with it before it is officially deployed, so it might not see action until May.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.