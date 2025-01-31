Rainbow trout release party Feb. 1 in Llano

Llano’s rainbow trout release party is back for its second year on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Grenwelge Park, 103 E. Haynie St. The city is sponsoring the release of 2,000 rainbow trout into the Llano River, dishing out free hot dogs and hosting fishing demonstrations and outdoor vendors from across the region.

“We had a fabulous turnout last year,” said Tony Guidroz, the city’s community development director. “We’re going to have a great time. The bottom line is to get families in our parks and away from video games and TV screens.”

The event is in conjunction with the annual Texas Parks and Wildlife Department program that releases hundreds of thousands of rainbow trout across the state each winter.

Visitors can expect a fly fishing demonstration and fly tying classes. TPWD officials from the statewide Angler Education Program will be present for a question-and-answer session, fish cleaning instructions, and maybe even to cook some of the catches.

Los Cazadores, the Buchanan Dam-based outdoor store, will have a booth set up at Grenwelge Park alongside Texas Hill Country Fly Fishers.

Anglers 17 years and older will need a valid freshwater fishing license to drop a line. There is no minimum length for caught fish. The daily bag limit is five per angler.

The event is sponsored by the city of Llano, TPWD, Lower Colorado River Authority, Colorado River Alliance, Llano Chamber of Commerce, and Llano Main Street Program.

