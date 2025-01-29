Last chance to submit projects for Rick Edwards Day of Service

Members of the Marble Falls High School volleyball team restriped the parking lot of Lake Shores Church during the 2024 Rick Edwards Day of Service. Marble Falls Independent School District is seeking more projects for volunteering students for 2025. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls Independent School District is accepting project applications until Friday, Jan. 31, for the 2025 Rick Edwards Day of Service. The annual event sees hundreds of MFISD students perform volunteer work across the Highland Lakes to honor the memory of Edwards, a community champion and longtime school board trustee.

The district accepts a wide range of projects. Past items from the volunteer to-do list include spending time with seniors, completing odd jobs for homeowners, painting parking lots and churches, and cleaning up large landscapes, like Camp Buckner and Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery.

This year’s day of service is from around 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14. MFISD provides transportation, oversight, and food for the students.

“We really rely on the community to provide projects,” MFISD Communication Specialist Megan Hamilton told DailyTrib.com. “No job is too big or too small.”

To submit a project, fill out an application online. Call 325-423-3662 with any questions.

Rick Edwards was an MFISD board trustee from 2009-22. He died from a sudden brain hemorrhage in 2022. The district created a day of service in his honor in 2023.

“He lived a life of service, humility, and giving back, and that’s what we wanted to honor,” said MFISD Board of Trustees President Kevin Naumann.

dakota@thepicayune.com

