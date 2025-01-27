Rainbows hit Hamilton Creek lake

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hamilton Creek Lake in downtown Burnet has been stocked with rainbow trout for winter fishing in 2025. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Anglers of all ages can cast a line for rainbow trout in Burnet. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department filled Hamilton Creek Park’s lake with over 1,000 of the winter fish in January as part of its seasonal stocking program, which runs from November through March.

The park is located on West Jackson Street in downtown Burnet.

Rainbow trout thrive in cold water, making winter the fish’s only viable season in Texas.

According to TPWD regulations, children under 17 can fish for free, but adults must have a fishing license with a freshwater endorsement. Only pole-and-line gear is allowed, with a maximum of two rods per person. The daily bag limit is five fish.

