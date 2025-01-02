Bird flu detected in Texas waterfowl

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department issued a public warning to avoid or limit interactions with wild birds due to a recent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or “bird flu.” The deadly virus has been detected throughout the state, leaving wildlife officials concerned about transmission between wild and domestic birds.



According to a Dec. 20 TPWD media release, the National Veterinary Services Laboratories recently confirmed the presence of bird flu in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state. The most severe cases are in the eastern Texas counties of Wharton, Galveston, and Harris.



Highly pathogenic avian influenza presents differently depending on the species it infects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Bird flu may have little to no impact on infected ducks, but certain strains of the highly pathogenic variety can have a 90-100 percent mortality rate among chickens.



The public should limit contact with wild birds. Bird feeders and water sources used by wild birds should be kept clean. The water in bird baths should bem changed every few days.



Hunters handling wild birds should observe the following precautions:



-Dispose of carcasses properly

-Wear gloves when processing

-Avoid consumption or processing of any sick bird

-Clean and disinfect tools between carcasses

-Cook meat to proper temperatures



“Currently, the transmission risk of avian influenza from infected birds to people remains low, but the public should take basic protective measures if contact with wild animals cannot be avoided,” reads a statement from TPWD.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.