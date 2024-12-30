IN THE GARDEN: Journal your garden and landscape

January is always a great time to reassess what we did last year and project what we are going to do this year. That brings up a point about keeping a journal of your gardening activities. It doesn’t have to be complicated or sophisticated; a spiral notebook from the grocery store or notes on your Google calendar would work.

We need to journal what we did, when we did it, what were the results, and what changes are necessary (or questions to send Martelle and Bill to ask). Other than gentle reminders of what we planted where and when, it is helpful to document rain amounts, high/low temperatures, and watering schedules.

SOIL DRAINAGE

Checking soil drainage in your garden is an important step to ensure your plants receive the right amount of water and nutrients. And after your plants receive the right amount of water, the water drains into the soil. Root rot is a condition that occurs when plant roots are exposed to excessive moisture, often resulting from poor soil drainage. The lack of oxygen in waterlogged soil creates anaerobic conditions, meaning conditions where there is little to no oxygen. Most plant roots require oxygen for respiration, and when deprived of it, they become stressed.

Checking your soil for drainage is a simple task. Dig a hole—a foot deep and wide, if you can. Fill it with water. After an hour, come back and check. If the hole is still full (assuming it hasn’t rained 4 inches and your soil is already supersaturated), the soil drainage in that section is poor. If the hole has drained, and you see no or little water, that section is good.

If you have poor drainage here are some solutions.

Add earthworms.

Break up your soil by tilling or a pitchfork, then add organic matter, such as well-rotted compost or aged manure, into the soil. This improves soil structure, allowing for better water infiltration and drainage.

Incorporate raised beds into your garden.

SOIL TESTING

Time to test your soil. “Test now and be ready for planting and spring production.” Go to http://soiltesting.tamu.edu/ for information and downloads to send your soil sample to the lab. Or, you can purchase a soil testing kit at your local nursery.

Why should you have your soil tested? Knowing the present profile of your soil gives you a baseline. It’s important to know in which direction your soil may need adjusting. Is your pH level high, 7, or low? If your pH level is too high or low, your plants will not be able to absorb the nutrients that you are feeding them. We certainly don’t want to waste money and nutrients. Secondly, as we have mentioned previously, primary macronutrients that are essential for healthy plants are: (N) nitrogen, (P) phosphorus and (K) potassium. The ratio of NPK is important. (Side note: When coffee decomposes, it releases these three nutrients.)

Nitrogen is an essential nutrient for plant growth, and it plays a crucial role in various physiological processes within plants, a fundamental component of proteins, which are essential for the structure and function of plant cells and promotes vegetative (leafy) growth in plants. Secondly, a key component of chlorophyll, the green pigment responsible for photosynthesis (the process by which plants convert sunlight into energy, ultimately producing sugars that fuel plant growth).

Phosphorus plays a crucial role in the development of flowers, fruits, root development, and the cellular structure of the plants in your garden.

Potassium facilitates the movement of water, nutrients, and carbohydrates within plants. It enhances the flow of nutrients from the soil into plant roots and supports the efficient transport of these nutrients throughout the plant. Potassium also plays a role in enhancing a plant’s ability to withstand various environmental stresses, such as drought, diseases, and temperature extremes. It helps in the activation of stress-related enzymes and the synthesis of stress-related proteins.

Let us know your favorite flowering plants, herbs, and vegetables for future columns.

Till next time. Keep your souls and soles in your garden! Remember the True Master Gardener: Jesus said, “I am the vine; my Father is the Gardener.” John 15:1

“In the Garden” is written by father-daughter gardening team Bill and Martelle Luedecke. If you have any gardening questions, contact Martelle at 512-769-3179 or luedeckephotography@gmail.com or Bill at bill@texasland.net.

