PHOTO: Lady Flames volleyball ace regionals

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls girls’ volleyball team advanced to the state semifinals after a 3-1 win over Central Texas Christian School in regionals Nov. 9. The Lady Flames play Providence Classical School on Thursday in the next round of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools playoffs. Staff photo by Amber Weems

