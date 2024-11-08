Vote for your Locals Love Us favorites

It’s time for Locals Love Us, the annual best of the Highland Lakes contest held by The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune. Vote at 101HighlandLakes.com/best through Nov. 30.

Unlike the general election, you can “vote early, vote often” and not break any laws. It’s all part of choosing a host of Highland Lakes favorites so even visitors know what the locals know about the best of the already great places and people in our hometowns.

The results will be tallied in December and announced in a printed Locals Love Us magazine in February 2025. Free issues are distributed in newstands and businesses across the Highland Lakes and inserted in the February issue of The Picayune Magazine.

Many businesses start a friendly competition, urging customers to vote in their favor. Voting is done online via computer, smartphone, or tablet.

“Our Locals Love Us contest is an opportunity for our amazing area businesses to shine,” said Mandi Goldsmith, publisher of Victory Media, home of The Picayune Magazine, KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, DailyTrib.com, and 101 Fun Things to Do in the Highland Lakes. “It’s a great way to find out the new local favorites or hear about places, people, and businesses you might not know about.”

And while the competition is friendly, the bragging rights are real. Winners are given posters for their storefronts and logos for their social media pages so customers from out of town will know what locals love best.

“Locals Love Us magazine is a showcase of local businesses and people,” Goldsmith said. “We also highlight our teachers, customer service personnel, first responders, and more. You can read all about who you choose as the best of the best in the upcoming magazine in 2025.”

