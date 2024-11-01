GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 4, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Marble Falls Regular City Council Meeting

6 p.m. regular meeting, City Council Chambers, 800 3rd Street in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

– Award of bid to Restroom Facilities LTD in the amount of $186,230.00 for restroom at Park View Park

– Discussion regarding a First Amendment to the Improvement and Escrow Agreement with Ellison Roper Land Corporation for the design and construction of a 500,000 gallon elevated water storage tank

– Resolution ​​to purchase 10 additional Flock Safety Falcon Cameras

Highland Haven Regular City Council Meeting

7 p.m. regular meeting

Highland Haven Community Center, 510 Highland Drive in Highland Haven

On the agenda:

– 3cGeo Mapping presentation

– Review Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation

– Legislative updates, draining issues, and traffic control

– Review of water system

Thursday, Nov. 7

Cottonwood Shores City Council Meeting

6 p.m. regular meeting

4111 Cottonwood Drive in Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

