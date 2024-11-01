GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 4, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Marble Falls Regular City Council Meeting
6 p.m. regular meeting, City Council Chambers, 800 3rd Street in Marble Falls
On the agenda:
– Award of bid to Restroom Facilities LTD in the amount of $186,230.00 for restroom at Park View Park
– Discussion regarding a First Amendment to the Improvement and Escrow Agreement with Ellison Roper Land Corporation for the design and construction of a 500,000 gallon elevated water storage tank
– Resolution to purchase 10 additional Flock Safety Falcon Cameras
Highland Haven Regular City Council Meeting
7 p.m. regular meeting
Highland Haven Community Center, 510 Highland Drive in Highland Haven
On the agenda:
– 3cGeo Mapping presentation
– Review Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation
– Legislative updates, draining issues, and traffic control
– Review of water system
Thursday, Nov. 7
Cottonwood Shores City Council Meeting
6 p.m. regular meeting
4111 Cottonwood Drive in Cottonwood Shores
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.