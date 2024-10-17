Friday night football: Week 8 matchups

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes high school football teams are in the midst of district play for their 2024 seasons. On Friday, Oct. 18, the Marble Falls Mustangs are on a long road trip to Stephenville and the Burnet Bulldogs take on Lampasas at home.

The Faith Academy Flames and the Llano Yellow Jackets have bye weeks and next play on Oct. 25.

Marble Falls Mustangs at Stephenville Yellow Jackets

7:30 p.m. at Tarleton Memorial Stadium, N. Harbin Drive in Stephenville

LAST WEEK: Burnet 43, Marble Falls 7

Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY app starting with a 7 p.m. pregame show. You can also watch a livestream of current and past Marble Falls contests at DailyTrib.com.

Marble Falls (2-5) takes on Stephenville (5-1) for the Mustangs’ second district game of the season after a brutal loss to the Burnet Bulldogs last week.

“We’re a little banged up, but the reality is that you measure a team by whether or not a team shows up, and we are a team that shows up,” Mustangs head coach Keri Timmerman told KBEY 103.9 FM host Ben Shields.

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets are expected to be another tough team for the Mustangs, but Timmerman sees it as an opportunity for growth.

“Our theme of the week is that iron sharpens iron,” he told Shields. “If we want to be better, we have to go against better people. We’re excited to play in a college stadium and get a chance at another district win.”

Burnet Bulldogs vs Lampasas Badgers

7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium, 1401 N. Main St. in Burnet

LAST WEEK: Burnet 43, Marble Falls 7

The Bulldogs (5-2) take on the Badgers (6-1) for their second district game of the season, riding the high of a dominant win in the Battle of Burnet County against the Mustangs last Friday.

