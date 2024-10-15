IN THE GARDEN: Native Plant Week sale and November duties

Celebrate Native Plant Week at the Native Plant Society of Texas’ Fall Native Plant sale Saturday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. on the Burnet square. Locally grown native vines, shrubs, and plants will be available. Experienced native plant gardeners will be on hand to answer questions on choosing the right plant for your landscaping goals.

NOVEMBER DUTIES

1. In anticipation of the first freeze, we must prepare our plants and soil for winter. If you have plants that are outside, and you are bringing them inside, be sure to inspect them for pests you don’t want to invade your home. Since you are bringing these plants inside, you want to make sure there are no freeloaders.

2. This is your last chance to plant wildflowers.

3. When we are warned about that first freeze, water all of your plants the night before the freeze. Freeze damage occurs when the plants are frozen from the inside out. Plants are mostly water. Therefore, if you water before the freeze, there’s less chance of your plant freezing through because the volume of the water within the plant is higher.

4. Mulch, mulch, and more mulch at least 4 inches around your plants and trees. Make sure the mulch doesn’t touch the trees. Leave a 6-inch space around the trunk of the tree. Mulching is very beneficial during the winter months as it was in the summer.

5. Prepare to protect from that first freeze those tender plants and vegetables that you have just planted using covers or wraps.

6. After that first “good” freeze, we will discuss pruning our trees. Speaking of trees, have you made your list of trees that you are going to plant?

7. Have you marked your poison ivy vines?

8. Keep an eye on your cedar trees, checking on the ripeness of your berries for tea. Those of you new to the area, cedar berries are used as a preventive measure for allergies.

9. Sharing: This is that time to share our perennials. Whether we are going to divide or transplant these delightful plants (which bring so much joy each and every year), now is the time to take action. Get out those spading forks and go to work on your daylilies, irises, daisies, violets, and cannas. Be sure to mark these as to color, shape, and height in order to assist your beneficiaries in proper placement of them. It does not make any difference in what containers you share these treasures with friend, family, or fellow gardeners; it is truly in the giving that pure joy takes place.

10. Pumpkins make great pie!

Till next time. Keep your souls and soles in your garden! Remember the True Master Gardener: Jesus said, “I am the vine; my Father is the Gardener.” John 15:1

“In the Garden” is written by father-daughter gardening duo Bill and Martelle Luedecke. Questions or comments? Contact Martelle at 512-769-3179 or luedeckephotography@gmail.com. Contact Bill at 512-577-1463 or bill@texasland.net.

