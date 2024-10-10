Richard Clayton ‘Drip’ Waters passed away Sept. 15, 2024

Richard Clayton “Drip” Waters passed away on September 15, 2024, surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with stage 4 cancer. He passed at his son’s home in Cottonwood Shores, where he was being cared for by his son Jeff and ex-wife, Patsy.

Richard was born in July 1947 at Snyder General Hospital in Snyder, Texas, to Rhea Clayton (R.C.) Waters and Josephine Joan Maggio Waters. He graduated from Snyder High School in 1965, where he was the quarterback and captain of the football team and also played on the varsity golf team. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

He pursued higher education at Howard County Junior College, earning an Associate Degree in History in 1967. While attending the University of Texas at Arlington, he worked full-time at Piggly Wiggly. Richard later enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Following his military service, Richard joined Waddell & Reed Investments, where he earned his Certified Financial Planner designation. He then worked for ten years at Skaggs Albertson’s, progressing to the position of manager and later UPC Coordinator. Afterward, he moved to Dallas to work for NCR. Over the years, Richard also owned a coffee shop and ran a lawn care business called “As U Wish Lawns” for 16 years.

In 1969, Richard met Patsy, and they married in 1974. Patsy had two young sons, Jeffery Brian and Stephen Craig Garison, whom Richard proudly called his own. They deeply loved and respected him as their father. Richard and Patsy had one son together, Kevin Rhea Waters, born on January 12, 1973.

Richard had a passion for motorcycles, especially his 2002 Harley Davidson Fatboy, which he customized with an eagle’s eye and a white buffalo. He won several awards for this unique bike and rode it to rallies and events in places like Sparks, Oklahoma, and Durango, Colorado.

Golf was another of Richard’s greatest loves, and he excelled at it. He was also a collector of fine art and engaged in various philanthropic efforts throughout his life. Known for his razor-sharp wit and sarcastic humor, Richard was a loyal friend—even if you were a Republican.

Richard was preceded in death by his beloved son, Kevin Rhea Waters; his parents, Rhea (R.C.) and Josephine Waters; and his dear friend Glenn Patterson.

He is survived by his ex-wife and devoted caregiver, Patsy Waters; his sons Stephen Garison (fiancée Audra Gordon) and Jeffery Garison; his dear friend Janeen Patterson and her sister Carla Allen; his sister, Sarah Waters Goodjion; brothers Frank Waters and Larry Shipman; his adopted brother, Jay Williamson (Sammie); and many cherished cousins and friends.

A memorial will be held on October 20, 2024, beginning at 2 p.m. at the VFW in Marble Falls, Texas. Donations in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) via the Marble Falls VFW website.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.