PHOTOS: Burnet homecoming parade

10/04/24 | DailyTrib.com


The Burnet community helds its 2024 homecoming parade around the courthouse square on Oct. 3. Everyone showed off their Bulldog pride while performing, riding floats, and watching it all go by. The Burnet High School football team plays the Lake View Chiefs on Oct. 4 at Bulldog Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

