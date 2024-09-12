IN THE GARDEN: Bird stories and flutterings

When you are in your garden, or simply outside, listen to the birds; they have lots of stories to tell. One recent morning, all got quiet. Standing perfectly still, I held my breath for what was going to happen next. Coyotes began running by, about 50 feet away. Whoosh! After they had left, T-Rex (king of the roadrunners around here) flew to the top of a tree. T-Rex made this loud announcement. Three seconds later, all of the birds started singing again—the coast was now clear.

CORN GLUTEN

Time to order corn gluten for the October application. TIP: Check around for the best buy. There is a wide gap in prices for a 40-pound bag, depending on where you purchase the product. You are going to apply it at a rate of 20 pounds per 1,000 square-feet. Using that formula, you can tell your source how many bags to order for you. Remember, by using corn gluten, you have both a fertilizer and pre-emergent application for weeds at the same time. This is a two-for-the-price-of-one deal.

Do NOT place corn gluten where you will or have wildflowers planned.

DO BIRDS PANT?

Do birds pant to stay cool? Sort of. The avian phrase is gular fluttering. According to Audubon, “The bird will open its mouth and ‘flutter’ its neck muscles, promoting heat loss.” As you look out your window to watch the birds, you’ll see them perched with their beaks open. Then, their neck will seem to flare out in a pumping motion. The expansion of their neck is the gular fluttering. It’s most noticeable from the front or directly behind.

Other ways birds stay cool in the hot summer is with water. Whether dipping their heads or shaking the body in a bird bath, water is a cooling delight for our avian friends. Furthermore, birds will often open their wings, fully spread, after a bath. The breeze blowing through the wet feathers reduces their body temperature.

Our avian friends would appreciate the addition of a bird bath to your backyard. Make sure it’s not too deep. Not all birds swim like ducks. If it’s deeper than 2-3 inches, place some rocks that come to higher than the water level for them to stand on while they dip an anisodactyl foot into the water. We have also set out “watering holes” for our avian friends and mammals. A simple 5-gallon pail or a retired baking dish will do the trick. With the 5-gallon pail, we have placed sticks across the top to provide a perch for the entire surface area of the water.

Stay cool. Stay hydrated. (Frozen fruit in your water bottle as ice cubes adds a zing.)

Till next time. Keep your souls and soles in your garden! Remember the True Master Gardener: Jesus said, “I am the vine; my Father is the Gardener.” John 15:1

“In the Garden” is written by father-daughter gardening duo Bill and Martelle Luedecke. Questions or comments? Contact Martelle at 512-769-3179 or luedeckephotography@gmail.com. Contact Bill at 512-577-1463 or bill@texasland.net.

