Care-A-Van brings healthcare to kids

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Seton Highland Lakes Care-A-Van travels to several locations each to provide pediatric medical care. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

The Seton Highland Lakes Care-A-Van is making regular weekly stops, including at several elementary schools, to provide medical care to children and teens. Parents can call ahead to schedule an appointment for their child. Same-day spots are available based on patient load.

The mobile clinic’s services include:

management of chronic illnesses (asthma, obesity, etc.)

sports physicals

treatment of minor injuries and illnesses

well-child exams, including immunizations

The Care-A-Van accepts CHIP, most Medicaid HMO plans, and in-network private insurance and services non-English-speaking patients through Martii.

The weekly schedule is:

Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at Packsaddle Elementary, 150 Pioneer Lane in Kingsland

Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at the Granite Shoals Fire Department, 8410 RR 1431

Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. at Marble Falls Elementary, 901 Avenue U

Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. at Bertram Elementary, 315 Main St.

Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at R.J. Richey Elementary, 500 E. Graves St. in Burnet

Call 830-569-3081 during operating hours to schedule an appointment.

“Having community support and partnerships has really made our program successful,” said Becky Fox, senior director of development for Seton. “(It has) allowed us to serve children in our community that are primarily underserved and uninsured.”

The mobile clinic runs year-round and treats patients ages newborn to 18 years. In 2023, the Care-A-Van celebrated 20 years in the Highland Lakes, according to a media release from Seton Highland Lakes. Over that time, it had 32,770 total patient visits, which is about 1,600 patients a year.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.