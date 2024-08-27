SUBSCRIBE NOW

Granite Shoals blood drive Sept. 13

08/27/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

The city of Granite Shoals is hosting a blood drive on Friday the 13th in September, but don’t let the spooky date overshadow the importance of donating, City Secretary Dawn Wright asks.

“It’s a gift of life,” said Wright, a longtime donor herself who pushed for the event. “Blood is something that is always needed.”

The drive is Sept. 13 from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. Granite Shoals is hosting the event in conjunction with the Baylor Scott & White Blood Center. 

Donors must be 18 years or older and have valid a photo identification. Make an appointment at bswbloodcenter.org. Walk-ins might be accepted depending on the time and available resources.

“I thought (the blood drive) would be good to bring to our city and give our residents a chance to participate,” said Wright, who proposed a previous city blood drive that took place last December. 

WHAT TO KNOW

In the days before donating blood, the American Red Cross recommends you:

  • eat hearty, iron-rich meals;
  • stay hydrated;
  • get plenty of sleep; 
  • and drink extra fluids in the proceeding 24 hours.

After donating, eat a snack.

dakota@thepicayune.com

