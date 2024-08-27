Granite Shoals blood drive Sept. 13
The city of Granite Shoals is hosting a blood drive on Friday the 13th in September, but don’t let the spooky date overshadow the importance of donating, City Secretary Dawn Wright asks.
“It’s a gift of life,” said Wright, a longtime donor herself who pushed for the event. “Blood is something that is always needed.”
The drive is Sept. 13 from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. Granite Shoals is hosting the event in conjunction with the Baylor Scott & White Blood Center.
Donors must be 18 years or older and have valid a photo identification. Make an appointment at bswbloodcenter.org. Walk-ins might be accepted depending on the time and available resources.
“I thought (the blood drive) would be good to bring to our city and give our residents a chance to participate,” said Wright, who proposed a previous city blood drive that took place last December.
WHAT TO KNOW
In the days before donating blood, the American Red Cross recommends you:
- eat hearty, iron-rich meals;
- stay hydrated;
- get plenty of sleep;
- and drink extra fluids in the proceeding 24 hours.
After donating, eat a snack.