GSPD makes arrest in major fraud case

Kishan Rajeshkumar Patel, 20, of Dallas was arrested on Aug. 24, 2024, for allegedly defrauding at least one Granite Shoals resident of financial assets and posing as a federal agent. Burnet County Jail photo

Granite Shoals police arrested Kishan Rajeshkumar Patel, 20, of Dallas on Aug. 24 on a charge of money laundering for his alleged involvement in an “elaborate scam” that targeted Granite Shoals residents.

Authorities say Patel is at least one suspect in a group of scammers who reportedly posed as federal agents and coerced a Granite Shoals resident into handing over a large sum of cash. The investigation is ongoing.

The money laundering charge ($2,500 to $30,000) is a state jail felony with a punishment of 180 days to two years in jail and as much as $10,000 in fines with a conviction.

“The suspects orchestrated an elaborate scam, posing as officials from a federal agency to convince the victim that their financial assets were at risk,” reads a media release from the Granite Shoals Police Department. “The victim was coerced into making large cash withdrawals, which were then handed over to couriers sent by the suspects.”

According to the release, the GSPD worked alongside other currently unnamed federal agencies to make the arrest, and more could come to light as the investigation continues.

