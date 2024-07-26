GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 29, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, July 30
Marble Falls City Council
9 a.m. budget workshop
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Fall
- discussion on the proposed 2024-25 city budget, including general, utility, special revenue, and capital projects funds
- presentation on debt comparison
- recommendations for the Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee and Capital Improvement Plan Committee
- budgets for the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board No. 1
Marble Falls Planning & Zoning Commission
Canceled
The Aug. 1 regular meeting was canceled due to a lack of agenda items. The next regular meeting is Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls.
