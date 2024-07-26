GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 29, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, July 30

9 a.m. budget workshop

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Fall

On the agenda:

discussion on the proposed 2024-25 city budget, including general, utility, special revenue, and capital projects funds

presentation on debt comparison

recommendations for the Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee and Capital Improvement Plan Committee

budgets for the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board No. 1

Canceled

The Aug. 1 regular meeting was canceled due to a lack of agenda items. The next regular meeting is Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls.

