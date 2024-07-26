SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 29, 2024

07/26/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, July 30

Marble Falls City Council

9 a.m. budget workshop

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Fall

On the agenda

  • discussion on the proposed 2024-25 city budget, including general, utility, special revenue, and capital projects funds
  • presentation on debt comparison
  • recommendations for the Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee and Capital Improvement Plan Committee
  • budgets for the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board No. 1

Marble Falls Planning & Zoning Commission

Canceled

The Aug. 1 regular meeting was canceled due to a lack of agenda items. The next regular meeting is Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls. 

