Process underway to set 2024-25 property tax rates

The process that determines the amount of taxes property owners will owe for this year begins Thursday, July 25, when local central appraisal districts send out certified appraisal numbers to all taxing entities in Burnet and Llano counties.

Those entities, including cities, school districts, and counties, must submit their budgets, hold public hearings, and vote on tax rates before the 2024-25 fiscal year begins on Oct. 1. (The maximum allowable increase is 3.5 percent over the previous year’s rate. Any higher requires an election. Officials rarely approve a rate over that amount.)

The new rates will determine how much each taxpayer will owe when the bills come due in January 2025. The central appraisal districts in Burnet and Llano counties mail the bills, collect the payments, and distribute the funds to the taxing entities.

Preliminary budgets must be submitted no later than Aug. 27, and public hearings must be held within 15 days after that. Tax rates are adopted on the same day as the public hearing.

However, any of this can occur sooner. Dates differ and are most often based on when a particular governing body holds its regular meetings.

DailyTrib.com will report on the meetings before and after they happen and the rates as they are approved. In addition to individual stories, readers can refer back to this story to find information on all of the entities in one place.

Here are the taxing entities in Burnet and Llano counties. As hearing dates and proposed tax rates are determined, that information will appear below. Incoming figures/dates are marked as parentheses (_).

BURNET COUNTY

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

MARBLE FALLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

BURNET CONSOLIDATED ISD

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

CITY OF MARBLE FALLS

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

CITY OF BURNET

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

CITY OF GRANITE SHOALS

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

CITY OF COTTONWOOD SHORES

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

CITY OF HORSESHOE BAY

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

CITY OF HIGHLAND HAVEN

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

CITY OF MEADOWLAKES

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

CITY OF BERTRAM

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

CENTRAL TEXAS GROUNDWATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

LLANO COUNTY

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

LLANO ISD

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

CITY OF LLANO

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

CITY OF SUNRISE BEACH VILLAGE

2024-25 proposed tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

2023-24 tax rate: (_) per $100 valuation

Proposed rate is (_) percent [higher/lower] than current rate.

2024-25 proposed budget: (_)

2023-24 budget: (_)

Public hearing on the proposed rate will be held on (_).

