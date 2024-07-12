IN THE GARDEN: Made in the shade, fall planting, bat houses

Are you hanging out in the shade these days to stay cool? You can plant a garden in the shade with these yummy edibles: arugula, asparagus, basil, beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, bush beans, cabbage, catnip, celery, Chinese cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, Swiss chard, chives, endive, garlic, horseradish, kale, kohlrabi, leaf lettuce, leeks, lemon balm, mints (have you tried the chocolate mint?), mustards, parsley, parsnips, peas, potatoes, radishes, rhubarb, rosemary, rutabagas, scallions, spinach, summer squash, turnips and watercress.

Mint is also great to plant by your AC condensation drip or gray water exit.

FALL WILDFLOWER SEEDS

Millie of Hoover Valley posed a great question: “Why do we plant wildflower seeds in the late fall?”

Excellent inquiry, Millie! Sowing wildflower seeds in the late fall essentially mimicks nature’s own processes. When we scatter seeds or use seed bombs, it’s akin to two natural dispersal methods: the spring action of certain wildflowers like bluebonnets, whose seed pods have a built-in release mechanism; and aerial dispersal, when seeds are carried away by the wind, much like dandelion fluff or cottonwood seeds.

Sowing seeds in the late fall allows for a natural process to unfold. The primary reason for this late fall timing is to avoid becoming a bird buffet! Wildflower seeds are a tasty treat for our feathered friends, and by waiting until late fall, we allow for winter stratification to occur while minimizing the risk of our seeds getting devoured before they have a chance to germinate and grow.

Gentle reminder: Do NOT fertilize wildflower areas!

FALL FRUITING PLANTS

American beautyberry, Bradford pear, Carolina buckthorne, cherry laurel, cotoneaster, Euonymus alata, flowering dogwood, hawthorns, Mexican plum, Nadina domestica, persimmon, pyracantha, rusty blackhaw viburnum, rough leaf dogwood, soapberry, Southern magnolia, Southern wax myrtle, sumac (smooth, flameleaf), sweet gum, wax-leaf ligustrum.

BATS

Did you know bats are voracious insectivores, consuming up to 600 mosquitoes per hour? If you’re considering installing a bat house, here are some valuable tips.

Ideally, bat houses should be mounted 12-15 feet high and facing east to southeast to capture morning warmth. Proximity to water (within 1,000 feet) is also beneficial, as it often correlates with a higher insect population. Note that bat guano is rich in nitrogen, making it a great natural fertilizer for your garden but not so great for your nose—so keep the bat house at a distance from your home.

Some fascinating bat facts:

Mother bats typically raise a single pup per year, and these nocturnal creatures spend their nights devouring approximately 600-1,000 insects per hour, including scorpions and centipedes.

All bats possess a thumb and four fingers, which they use to groom their fur—a unique characteristic of these flying mammals.

AVIAN FRIENDS

Watering the birds is especially important. Providing water for birds in the scorching Texas summer heat is crucial for their survival as it serves as a vital resource for both drinking and thermoregulation. Birds utilize water to regulate their body temperature, which can rise rapidly in extreme heat, leading to hyperthermia. By bathing and wetting their feathers, birds can cool down through evaporative cooling, a process that helps to dissipate heat more efficiently than if they relied solely on shade or air movement.

Additionally, water is essential for drinking, allowing birds to rehydrate and replenish lost fluids. In the Texas summer, where temperatures can soar above 100 degrees, access to water becomes a matter of life and death, making bird baths and water sources a critical component of bird-friendly habitats. By offering water, individuals can provide a vital lifeline for birds, supporting their well-being and survival during the hottest months of the year.

Till next time. Keep your souls and soles in your garden! Remember the True Master Gardener: Jesus said, “I am the vine; my Father is the Gardener.” John 15:1

“In the Garden” is written by father-daughter gardening duo Bill and Martelle Luedecke. Questions or comments? Contact Martelle at 512-769-3179 or luedeckephotography@gmail.com. Contact Bill at 512-577-1463 or bill@texasland.net.

