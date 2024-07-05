GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: Week of July 8, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, July 8

11 a.m. (normally 9 a.m.) regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion of burn ban

proposed Llano County Criminal Justice Center environmental study funding

fiscal year 2024-25 budget workshop

9 a.m. budget workshop

Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South, Burnet

On the agenda:

discuss and consideration of 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal year budget; review of proposed year-end financials, capital projects, tax rate, and associated debt

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

reports on the Parks and Recreation Department

update on the cemetery from Jane Knapik

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

presentation from Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist Dr. Erin Wehland

discussion of collaboration between Granite Shoals and TPWD

Tuesday, July 9

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation from Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s 2024 Youth Tour delegates to Washington, D.C.

discussion and action regarding the acceptance of a $40,000 donation from Friends of the Burnet Library to Burnet County

discussion on the fiscal year 2024-25 budget build

9 a.m. budget workshop

Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

discuss, consider, and possibly take action on the fiscal year 2024-25 budget

Noon special meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

proclamation for Parks and Recreation Month

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda was not posted by the time of this story’s compilation.

Wednesday, July 10

8 a.m. budget workshop

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach

On the agenda:

review and discuss 2024-25 budget

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.