GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: Week of July 8, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, July 8
Llano County Commissioners Court
11 a.m. (normally 9 a.m.) regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- discussion of burn ban
- proposed Llano County Criminal Justice Center environmental study funding
- fiscal year 2024-25 budget workshop
Burnet City Council
9 a.m. budget workshop
Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South, Burnet
- discuss and consideration of 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal year budget; review of proposed year-end financials, capital projects, tax rate, and associated debt
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- reports on the Parks and Recreation Department
- update on the cemetery from Jane Knapik
Granite Shoals Wildlife Advisory Committee
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- presentation from Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist Dr. Erin Wehland
- discussion of collaboration between Granite Shoals and TPWD
Tuesday, July 9
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- presentation from Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s 2024 Youth Tour delegates to Washington, D.C.
- discussion and action regarding the acceptance of a $40,000 donation from Friends of the Burnet Library to Burnet County
- discussion on the fiscal year 2024-25 budget build
Horseshoe Bay City Council
9 a.m. budget workshop
Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- discuss, consider, and possibly take action on the fiscal year 2024-25 budget
Marble Falls City Council
Noon special meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- proclamation for Parks and Recreation Month
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The agenda was not posted by the time of this story’s compilation.
Wednesday, July 10
Sunrise Beach Village City Council
8 a.m. budget workshop
Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach
- review and discuss 2024-25 budget