GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: Week of July 8, 2024

07/05/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, July 8

Llano County Commissioners Court

11 a.m. (normally 9 a.m.) regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • discussion of burn ban
  • proposed Llano County Criminal Justice Center environmental study funding
  • fiscal year 2024-25 budget workshop

Burnet City Council

9 a.m. budget workshop

Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discuss and consideration of 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal year budget; review of proposed year-end financials, capital projects, tax rate, and associated debt

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • reports on the Parks and Recreation Department
  • update on the cemetery from Jane Knapik

Granite Shoals Wildlife Advisory Committee

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • presentation from Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist Dr. Erin Wehland
  • discussion of collaboration between Granite Shoals and TPWD

Tuesday, July 9

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • presentation from Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s 2024 Youth Tour delegates to Washington, D.C.
  • discussion and action regarding the acceptance of a $40,000 donation from Friends of the Burnet Library to Burnet County
  • discussion on the fiscal year 2024-25 budget build

Horseshoe Bay City Council

9 a.m. budget workshop

Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • discuss, consider, and possibly take action on the fiscal year 2024-25 budget

Marble Falls City Council

Noon special meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • proclamation for Parks and Recreation Month

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda was not posted by the time of this story’s compilation.

Wednesday, July 10

Sunrise Beach Village City Council

8 a.m. budget workshop

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach

On the agenda:

  • review and discuss 2024-25 budget

