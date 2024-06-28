GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 1, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas for government entities in the Highland Lakes are posted 72 hours before a meeting, so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, July 2

6 p.m. regular meeting CANCELED due to July 4 holiday.

The City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls.

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and action on the approval of the FY 2024-25 Capital Improvement Plan

future agenda items

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

personnel

fiscal year 2025 budget

drought contingency plan

consider draft of commercial zoning ordinance

Wednesday, July 3

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s agenda center for more information.

Thursday, July 4

6 p.m. regular meeting CANCELED due to July 4 holiday.

The next meeting is 6 p.m. July 18 in the Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

