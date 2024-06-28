SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 1, 2024

06/28/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas for government entities in the Highland Lakes are posted 72 hours before a meeting, so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, July 2

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting CANCELED due to July 4 holiday.

The City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls.

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information. 

Marble Falls Capital Improvement Plan Committee

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on the approval of the FY 2024-25 Capital Improvement Plan
  • future agenda items

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • personnel
  • fiscal year 2025 budget
  • drought contingency plan
  • consider draft of commercial zoning ordinance

Wednesday, July 3

Marble Falls EDC Board of Directors

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s agenda center for more information.

Thursday, July 4

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting CANCELED due to July 4 holiday.

The next meeting is 6 p.m. July 18 in the Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags:

You Might Like

Granite Shoals hires in-house building inspector

06/28/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Traffic-delaying TX-71 work nears end

06/28/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet County Jail bookings for June 21-27, 2024

06/28/24 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *