GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 1, 2024
Agendas for government entities in the Highland Lakes are posted 72 hours before a meeting, so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, July 2
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting CANCELED due to July 4 holiday.
The City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls.
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Marble Falls Capital Improvement Plan Committee
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and action on the approval of the FY 2024-25 Capital Improvement Plan
- future agenda items
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- personnel
- fiscal year 2025 budget
- drought contingency plan
- consider draft of commercial zoning ordinance
Wednesday, July 3
Marble Falls EDC Board of Directors
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s agenda center for more information.
Thursday, July 4
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting CANCELED due to July 4 holiday.
The next meeting is 6 p.m. July 18 in the Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores.
Visit the city’s website for more information.