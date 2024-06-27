Time to make a personal wildfire plan

The Moore Peak Fire ignited near Kingsland on July 13, 2023, signaling the start of that year’s wildfire season. Consistent temperatures over 100 degrees last summer turned rural eastern Llano County into a tinderbox, and the fire was reportedly sparked by heavy equipment operating in the area. Officials are recommending Highland Lakes residents start preparing for wildfire season now. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Fire season is fast approaching, and rural residents should start preparing for the sizzling siege now while the grass is still green. A coalition of emergency management agencies created the Ready, Set, Go! action plan to help homeowners develop a strategy for defending their properties from wildfires and have a system in place in case evacuation is necessary.

Llano County Emergency Management Coordinator Gilbert Bennet talked about the program during the Commissioners Court meeting on Monday, June 24, recommending all residents take it into consideration.

“(Ready, Set, Go!) is a good program,” he said. “It creates a defensible space around your home with a 30-foot barrier that gives firefighters a chance to defend your home in the event of a wildfire heading your way.”

Bennett was referring to a key aspect of the program, which recommends cutting a 30-foot “defensible perimeter” around your home to keep flames away from structures and let firefighters get close enough to effectively battle a blaze. This includes mowing the grass, removing leaf litter, cleaning rain gutters, clearing brush, and cutting back tree canopies that reach into the 30-foot space.

Property owners can take it a step further by widening the defensible space up to 70 feet from the inner ring of defense. In this section, keep tree canopies at least 10 feet from each other, clear brushy vegetation and dead limbs, and mow the grass.

Llano and Burnet counties are currently at low risk for fires, making this the perfect time to start your defensible perimeters.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which counties use to determine fire danger, measures drought conditions based on soil moisture, a good indicator of whether foliage will be flammable. Llano County is at 228 on the 0-800 scale, which means potential fuels are just beginning to dry out. Burnet County is at 312, which makes it slightly drier than Llano County but still not at a huge risk for wildfire.

“Do (the work) now, and don’t wait until the fire starts and you’re wondering what you should do,” Bennett said. “When they start counting 100-degree temperature days, you know the grasses are drying out.”

The current National Weather Service forecast for the Highland Lakes hints at several triple-digit days this week and next. Temperatures are expected to hit 101 degrees on Thursday and 99 degrees on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Monday high could also reach 101.

Ready, Set, Go! also recommends having an evacuation plan in place. The process includes maintaining an emergency supplies kit, staying hydrated, and knowing multiple routes out and away from your property and exactly where you would go in the event of a major wildfire.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.