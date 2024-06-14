GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 17, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting, so they are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, June 17

5 p.m. workshop

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

budget for 2025 fiscal year

discussion of city manager replacement

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

report on PetPals trap-neuter-rescue (TNR) program from May 21

report on colonies and feral cats found by Police Chief John Ortis

update on potential workshop

discussion and action to determine the next trapping location

discussion and action regarding the adoption of Alley Cat Allies TNR Process Guide

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

public hearing on proposed 2024-25 budget

discussion and possible action on pre-board planning, design, and contract administration for anticipated May 2025 bond

adoption of proposed 2024-25 budget

Tuesday, June 18

9 a.m. workshop

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

Transportation Master Plan presentation by the Transportation Advisory Committee

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

presentation on request from Escondido Country Club for effluent water

appointment of members to the Building Regulations Advisory Committee

discussion and action on annual consideration of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan

9 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the LCRA website for more information.

5 p.m. budget workshop

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion of 2024-25 budget

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update on Marble Falls Fire Rescue

update on the proposed schedule for the 2024 bond sale

In executive session:

mid-year evaluation of City Manager Mike Hodge

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

authorizing the issuance of certificates of obligations not to exceed $7.5 million

update on renovations to the wastewater treatment plant

discussion and possible action related to the city manager search

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion of fiscal year 2025 budget

discussion regarding accounting/utility coordinator position

Thursday, June 20

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the district’s website for more information.

1:30 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Friday, June 21

9 a.m. annual membership meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the co-op’s website for information.

10 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the co-op’s website for information.

editor@thepicayune.com

