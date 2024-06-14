GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 17, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting, so they are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, June 17
Meadowlakes City Council
5 p.m. workshop
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- budget for 2025 fiscal year
- discussion of city manager replacement
Granite Shoals Community Cats Advisory Committee
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- report on PetPals trap-neuter-rescue (TNR) program from May 21
- report on colonies and feral cats found by Police Chief John Ortis
- update on potential workshop
- discussion and action to determine the next trapping location
- discussion and action regarding the adoption of Alley Cat Allies TNR Process Guide
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- public hearing on proposed 2024-25 budget
- discussion and possible action on pre-board planning, design, and contract administration for anticipated May 2025 bond
- adoption of proposed 2024-25 budget
Tuesday, June 18
Horseshoe Bay City Council
9 a.m. workshop
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- Transportation Master Plan presentation by the Transportation Advisory Committee
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- presentation on request from Escondido Country Club for effluent water
- appointment of members to the Building Regulations Advisory Committee
- discussion and action on annual consideration of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
LCRA Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the LCRA website for more information.
Highland Haven Board of Aldermen
5 p.m. budget workshop
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion of 2024-25 budget
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update on Marble Falls Fire Rescue
- update on the proposed schedule for the 2024 bond sale
In executive session:
- mid-year evaluation of City Manager Mike Hodge
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- authorizing the issuance of certificates of obligations not to exceed $7.5 million
- update on renovations to the wastewater treatment plant
- discussion and possible action related to the city manager search
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion of fiscal year 2025 budget
- discussion regarding accounting/utility coordinator position
Thursday, June 20
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District
9 a.m. regular meeting
225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the district’s website for more information.
Sunrise Beach Village City Council
1:30 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Friday, June 21
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. annual membership meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the co-op’s website for information.
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
10 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the co-op’s website for information.