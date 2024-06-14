SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 17, 2024

06/14/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting, so they are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, June 17

Meadowlakes City Council

5 p.m. workshop

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • budget for 2025 fiscal year 
  • discussion of city manager replacement

Granite Shoals Community Cats Advisory Committee

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • report on PetPals trap-neuter-rescue (TNR) program from May 21
  • report on colonies and feral cats found by Police Chief John Ortis
  • update on potential workshop
  • discussion and action to determine the next trapping location
  • discussion and action regarding the adoption of Alley Cat Allies TNR Process Guide

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on proposed 2024-25 budget
  • discussion and possible action on pre-board planning, design, and contract administration for anticipated May 2025 bond
  • adoption of proposed 2024-25 budget 

Tuesday, June 18

Horseshoe Bay City Council

9 a.m. workshop

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • Transportation Master Plan presentation by the Transportation Advisory Committee

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • presentation on request from Escondido Country Club for effluent water
  • appointment of members to the Building Regulations Advisory Committee
  • discussion and action on annual consideration of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the LCRA website for more information.

Highland Haven Board of Aldermen

5 p.m. budget workshop

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • discussion of 2024-25 budget

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • update on Marble Falls Fire Rescue
  • update on the proposed schedule for the 2024 bond sale

In executive session: 

  • mid-year evaluation of City Manager Mike Hodge

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • authorizing the issuance of certificates of obligations not to exceed $7.5 million
  • update on renovations to the wastewater treatment plant
  • discussion and possible action related to the city manager search

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • discussion of fiscal year 2025 budget
  • discussion regarding accounting/utility coordinator position

Thursday, June 20

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the district’s website for more information.

Sunrise Beach Village City Council

1:30 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Friday, June 21

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. annual membership meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the co-op’s website for information.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

10 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the co-op’s website for information.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

