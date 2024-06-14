Celebrate Juneteenth and help plan a bigger party

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The upcoming Juneteenth celebration at St. Frederick Baptist Church in Marble Falls has a double purpose. Along with celebrating freedom, the church is forming a committee to take the 2025 party back to Johnson Park, where there’s more room for activities, community participation, and barbecue.

The June 22 celebration is from noon to 4 p.m. at St. Frederick’s, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls. Meat will be provided; just bring a side dish for a free potluck meal.

Juneteenth has been a national holiday since 2021. It celebrates June 19, the day that Texas slaves first heard they were free, 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.

“Juneteenth is for everybody,” said the Rev. George Perry. “Everybody had a part in it, and we should all celebrate together.”

Before the 2020 pandemic, the church’s annual Freedom Day celebration was held in the city of Marble Falls’ Johnson Park.

“The city helps every year with a pit and a couple of briskets,” Perry said. “They have asked when we are going back to the park.”

Johnson Park has room for the fire department to park firetrucks for kids to explore as well as other family-friendly activities.

“Right now, there are only three or four of us putting this together every year,” Perry said. “For the committee, I’m looking for anybody who wants to work and make this a successful event.”

To volunteer for the committee, call Perry at 830-385-2897.

And mark your calendar for Saturday, June 22, to celebrate freedom at St. Frederick Baptist Church in Marble Falls.

“Join us as we spend the day in reflection of how far we’ve come and how far we still need to go,” Perry said.

