IN THE GARDEN: Drip and soak

In anticipation of a hot summer in Central Texas (imagine that), watering trees and shrubs deeply and tracking the watering needs of flowers and vegetables daily is a necessity.

The best times to water are early morning daylight or early evening as the day cools down, cooler temperatures when the light is out. As tempting as night watering is, it is not healthy for the plants as it can promote fungus growth.

Summer is when drip systems, soaker hoses and the like are the best in promoting watering at the source and not being wasted from evaporation.

FUN PIECE

Are you using peanut butter, bird seed, and pine cones to make bird feeders? It’s a great project for big and little helpers. An easy way to get the last of the peanut butter cleaned from your jar is to place a package of instant oatmeal and hot water. As the oatmeal is getting itself ready for you to eat, it will pull the oils of the peanut butter off the jar into the cereal—a good-tasting breakfast.

MOSQUITOES

Mosquitoes are definitely out and about. In our gardens, we have a smorgasbord of items that become breeding places for mosquitoes. The standing water you have placed out for the birds and other pollinators needs to be emptied at least twice a week. If your containers hold more than 3 gallons of water, put a goldfish from the bait store in it. Goldfish love to eat mosquito larvae.

Items such as compost tea in the making, pet watering devices, livestock troughs, etc., also need attention. If we have no stale or stagnant water, we greatly reduce the number of mosquitoes around us.

CUCUMBERS

How are your cucumber plants doing? Cucumber plants require a lot of water, it’s Texas summertime now. With cucumber plants, a good rule of “thumb” is to stick your thumb into the soil. If the soil is dry an inch down, water. When you are watering, try your best to only water the soil and not the foliage. We don’t want those water droplets to work as magnifying glasses and burn the leaves, fruit, or flowers.

Watering cucumbers in the morning will help deter diseases or mildew that is harmful to your cucumber plants.

Harvest your cucumbers when they are young. The longer they sit on the vine, they more they tend to become bitter.

Till next time. Keep your souls and soles in your garden! Remember the True Master Gardener: Jesus said, “I am the vine; my Father is the Gardener.” John 15:1

