CRC extends helping hand to Granite Shoals

Dawn Capra, director of Community Impact for Community Resource Centers of Texas, explains the services her organization is bringing to Granite Shoals through its new satellite office. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Community Resource Centers of Texas is opening a satellite office in Granite Shoals in July to bring its services closer to residents in need.

Those services will be available for one-half day a week at the Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 Phillips Ranch Road.

Community Resource Centers of Texas is a nonprofit organization that guides and assists people struggling with poverty, hunger, access to healthcare, affordable housing, transportation, and other quality-of-life issues. The CRC’s main offices are in Marble Falls, Johnson City, Llano, and Liberty Hill.

The organization is expanding its reach with the new satellite office in Granite Shoals and one that opened in Kingsland in March.

“We’re really excited about the satellites because we are starting to rely on our people more so than our buildings,” said Dawn Capra, director of Community Impact for the CRC, during a Granite Shoals City Council meeting on June 12. “A lot of times, people in the far-flung areas of our counties aren’t able to get to our buildings. As you all know, transportation is a big issue in rural areas.”

CRC Williamson County Site Coordinator Donna Wheeler, who lives in Granite Shoals, will assist people with referrals, guidance, and finding financial aid at the satellite office.

“No matter the strangeness of the situation, we can help (those in need) through that,” Capra said. “If we don’t know the answer to something, we will work as hard as we can to find it, and we have a lot of partners to draw on.”

CRC works with local law enforcement, churches, healthcare providers, mental health advocates, and a variety of social service agencies to support its clients.

Granite Shoals City Manager Sarah Novo is currently coordinating with CRC and the city’s Parks Advisory Committee to establish consistent dates for the satellite office to be open at the community center. Once those dates are set, the schedule will be posted on the city’s website.

