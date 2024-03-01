CRC opens Kingsland office for people in need

First Baptist Church of Kingsland, 3435 RR 1431 West, is providing space for a Community Resource Center of Texas satellite office. The location will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursdays starting March 7, 2024. The CRC connects people in need with vital resources. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Community Resource Centers of Texas is opening a satellite office in Kingsland on March 7 at First Baptist Church, 3435 RR 1431 West. It will be open on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Kingsland site is part of the Llano County CRC in Llano, one of four main locations for CRC of Texas, a nonprofit that connects people in need with resources that offer assistance in housing, food access, employment, education, transportation, and other vital services. The other three locations are in Burnet County at the home office in Marble Falls, Blanco County (Johnson City), and Williamson County (Liberty Hill).

Kingsland site coordinator Donna Wheeler will be at the office every Thursday to provide the same services available at each location, including help with transportation and financial needs.

“I am elated about the opportunity to bring our resources and support closer to the people of Kingsland,” she said. “We’re here to offer a helping hand, guidance, health and wellness resources, and the tools necessary for personal growth.”

CRC’s expansion into Kingsland is part of a broader initiative to ensure all Llano County residents have convenient access to essential services and support.

The satellite office at the church will operate until a Kingsland CRC building is completed sometime in early 2025.

“We are beyond excited to bring the CRC’s services closer to the residents of Kingsland and the surrounding areas,” said Dawn Capra, director of Community Impact for CRC. “This expansion is a significant milestone in our mission to provide comprehensive support and resources to all residents of Llano County. We believe that everyone deserves access to the tools they need to thrive, and with this new location, we are making those tools more accessible than ever.”

To learn more about Community Resource Centers of Texas, visit crctx.org or call 830-693-0700. A 24-hour crisis hotline for Llano County residents can be reached at 877-466-0660.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.