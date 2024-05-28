Marble Falls choir rates among top groups statewide

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Texas Music Educators Association invited the Marble Falls High School Choir to perform at its annual conference in February 2025 in San Antonio. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls High School choir was one of eight high school choirs selected out of hundreds statewide to perform at the annual Texas Music Educators Association conference in San Antonio in February 2025.

“To be presented this honor is like winning the state championship in choir,” said MFHS choir Director Bryce Gage.

Marble Falls submitted recordings of at least three choir concerts to the TMEA to be judged in musicianship, tone, and the quality of literature. The contest had three rounds of assessments by an anonymous panel.

The contest didn’t include school classification, meaning Marble Falls competed against several larger schools to receive the conference performance bid.

“To have this kind of recognition of our choir program is fantastic,” Gage said.

MFHS choir students will perform their work in front of thousands of professional musicians and choir directors at next year’s TMEA conference.

“This has been on my bucket list for 25 years,” Gage said.

Marble Falls was one of four mixed choirs to receive an invite. A mixed choir includes a balance of high and low voices as opposed to a treble choir, which primarily has high voices.

“For us to be a (Class) 4A high school and be selected is incredible as all three other (mixed choir) high schools selected are 6A,” Gage said.

Other schools invited to the TMEA conference are Coppell High School, Deer Park High School, Jasper High School, Klein Cain High School, The Woodlands High School, and Pearland’s Shadow Creek High School.

Gage thanked Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway for his support of the choir program over the years.

“Dr. Gasaway has been a huge encourager for me and this process,” he said.

The Texas Music Educators Association has worked to ensure excellence in the musical education of students statewide since 1920. The organization has over 13,000 active members.

