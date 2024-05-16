Local Ascension medical facilities back online after cyberattack

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ascension Seton Marble Falls Health Center, 1009 Falls Parkway, was affected by the nationwide ransomware attack on the medical company’s computer system. All Highland Lakes Ascension Seton facilities were back online as of May 16, 2024. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Ascension Seton medical offices in the Highland Lakes are back online as of Thursday, May 16, following a ransomware attack on May 8 that took down the medical system’s computers nationwide.

Ransomware is malicious software or malware that encrypts computer systems until a ransom is paid to release the data. The cyberattack disabled the electronic record-keeping systems used by Ascension hospitals and clinics across the United States.

According to a spokesperson at the national Ascension headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, recovery was still underway on Wednesday, May 15. The company has not disclosed whether it paid a ransom.

“Please be aware that it may still take some time to return to normal operations,” the spokesperson said in a written statement on May 15.

All Texas offices, including those in Burnet and Marble Falls, remained open during the cyberattack.

suzanne@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.