Local Ascension medical facilities back online after cyberattack
Ascension Seton medical offices in the Highland Lakes are back online as of Thursday, May 16, following a ransomware attack on May 8 that took down the medical system’s computers nationwide.
Ransomware is malicious software or malware that encrypts computer systems until a ransom is paid to release the data. The cyberattack disabled the electronic record-keeping systems used by Ascension hospitals and clinics across the United States.
According to a spokesperson at the national Ascension headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, recovery was still underway on Wednesday, May 15. The company has not disclosed whether it paid a ransom.
“Please be aware that it may still take some time to return to normal operations,” the spokesperson said in a written statement on May 15.
All Texas offices, including those in Burnet and Marble Falls, remained open during the cyberattack.
1 thought on “Local Ascension medical facilities back online after cyberattack”
Any Ascension patients need to shut down their credit reporting. This cyber attack was a huge privacy breach.