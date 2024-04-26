SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 29, 2024

04/26/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, April 30

Marble Falls Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1 Board

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • downtown economic update
  • discussion regarding TIRZ Financing Plan
  • discussion and possible action on future projects

Wednesday, May 1

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • downtown update
  • discussion and possible action on design services proposal for parking improvements at Yett Street and Avenue J
  • discussion and action on community leverage grant application from The Falls on the Colorado Museum

Thursday, May 2

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Burnet County gets new 4-H agent

04/26/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Increased property valuations headed your way

04/26/24 | Suzanne Freeman

New LCRA drought plan limits watering with hefty fines

04/26/24 | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *