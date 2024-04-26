GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 29, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, April 30

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

downtown economic update

discussion regarding TIRZ Financing Plan

discussion and possible action on future projects

Wednesday, May 1

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

downtown update

discussion and possible action on design services proposal for parking improvements at Yett Street and Avenue J

discussion and action on community leverage grant application from The Falls on the Colorado Museum

Thursday, May 2

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

