GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 29, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, April 30
Marble Falls Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1 Board
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- downtown economic update
- discussion regarding TIRZ Financing Plan
- discussion and possible action on future projects
Wednesday, May 1
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- downtown update
- discussion and possible action on design services proposal for parking improvements at Yett Street and Avenue J
- discussion and action on community leverage grant application from The Falls on the Colorado Museum
Thursday, May 2
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.