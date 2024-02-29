Expanded ‘Rocket Ranch’ in Briggs sets sights on moon

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Firefly Aerospace manufacturing and test facility in eastern Burnet County has more than doubled in size over the past year, adding a new test site that will facilitate the firing of increasingly powerful engines expected to reach the moon.

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 28, for the latest additions to the 200-acre “Rocket Ranch” compound at 281 CR 210 in Briggs. The facility expanded from 92,000 square-feet of manufacturing space to 207,000 square-feet. It has roughly 700 employees: 300 in Briggs and about 400 at its Cedar Park headquarters.

Staff are working on everything from small thrusters to maneuver spacecraft to massive rockets that would carry payloads to the outer reaches of Earth’s orbit and eventually the moon. Spacefaring veterans Northropp Grumman partnered with Firefly to develop the Medium Launch Vehicle, which will be capable of delivering 35,274 pounds into low-earth orbit. Officials from Burnet County and beyond attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Firefly Aerospace manufacturing and test facility in Briggs on Feb. 28, 2024. Pictured are Sheriff Calvin Boyd (left), Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle, U.S. Rep. John Carter of District 31, County Judge James Oakley, Firefly Aerospace CEO Bill Weber, and Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Alan Trevino. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Firefly Aerospace CEO Bill Weber spoke to a room of hundreds on Wednesday, including dozens of employees and Burnet County dignitaries.

“I’m very impressed with their operation and what they are working toward,” County Judge James Oakley told DailyTrib.com after the ribbon cutting. “It’s hard not to be excited about a rocket factory. There’s a kid in all of us.”

Oakley was accompanied by Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle, Sheriff Calvin Boyd, Chief Deputy Alan Trevino, and U.S. Rep. John Carter of District 31.

