UPDATE: MFISD, BCSID on normal schedule; LISD on 2-hour delay

01/15/24 | DailyTrib.com

UPDATE: Burnet Consolidated Independent School District campuses are on a regular schedule Tuesday, Jan. 16, while Llano ISD is delaying classes by two hours. The districts encourage students to be cautious and appropriately dressed for bitter cold and wind chill. Marble Falls ISD previously announced it would hold classes at their regular times on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Marble Falls school district campuses will be open and buses operating on a regular schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 16, announced Superintendent Jeff Gasaway.

“We look forward to providing a warm classroom, a warm breakfast and lunch, and teachers ready to love and inspire your students,” he texted to DailyTrib.com. “Should anything change, we will make announcements no later than 6 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan. 16).” 

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Keith McBurnett said at press deadline that transportation staff were still driving county roads to determine conditions.

Burnet did cancel the junior varsity soccer game with Luling that was scheduled for Tuesday.

No word from Llano ISD by this story’s deadline. Follow the latest at Facebook.com/DailyTrib.

