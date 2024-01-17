SUBSCRIBE NOW

Highland Lakes Elementary principal leaving, interim announced

01/17/24 | Nathan Bush
Suzie Neuenschwander and family

Marble Falls ISD chose Suzie Neuenschwander (left) as Highland Lakes Elementary School's interim principal following Leslie Talamentes’ resignation. Neuenschwander is pictured with sons Kade and Koby and husband Jeff. Courtesy photo

Highland Lakes Elementary School Principal Leslie Talamantes is leaving Marble Falls Independent School District to serve as director of human resources for Georgetown ISD. Her resignation is effective Jan. 26.

MFISD Federal Programs Compliance coordinator Suzie Neuenschwander will serve as interim principal of the Granite Shoals elementary campus for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year starting Wednesday, Jan. 17.

“Her wealth of experience, deep passion for education, and commitment to inspiring and nurturing all students make her an ideal candidate for this interim role,” reads a release issued by MFISD.

Neuenschwander served as the district’s Federal Programs Compliance coordinator for seven months. Other stops during the educator’s 23-year career include Vandegrift High School in Leander ISD as an assistant principal and the Liberty Hill, Pflugerville, and Bryan school districts as an elementary school teacher.

“Ms. Neuenschwander’s philosophy aligns with proactive strategies for success, open communication, and community involvement,” reads the release. “Suzie is dedicated to building relationships that foster a team culture, encouraging and coaching others to achieve their highest goals.”

A search for a permanent replacement will begin at a later date.

