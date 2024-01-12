Brace for arctic blast and dangerous conditions through Tuesday

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A patch of frozen prickly pear during the February 2021 winter storm in Central Texas. Freezing weather is expected to smack the region on Jan. 13-16, 2024, and bring consecutive days of sub-freezing temperatures. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

An arctic cold front should arrive in the Highland Lakes on Saturday night, Jan. 13, and persist through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens across Burnet and Llano counties, and freezing rain could fall on Sunday night. High winds will make it feel even colder.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a weather watch for Jan. 15-17, warning of potential higher power usage and lower power reserves during the cold front. The Pedernales Electric Cooperative and Central Texas Electric Cooperative shared preparation guidelines for prolonged, sub-freezing temperatures (see below).

“Cold weather preparations for exposed pipes, sprinkler systems, pets/livestock, plants, and people should be underway and need to be completed by Saturday evening,” said Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose in a weather report issued on Thursday.“Hard freezes are predicted for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights, but the coldest period is still expected to be Monday night into Tuesday morning.”

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network is opening a public warming center for those in need at First Methodist Church of Marble Falls, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive, from 6 p.m. Sunday to noon Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is warning of potentially hazardous driving conditions if rain falls during the freeze.

“Rain may seem like less of a winter driving hazard than snow, but when temperatures are near freezing, that’s not the case,” reads a statement from the NWS. “Ice can form quickly and make roads slick. In these conditions, slow down, don’t use cruise control, and keep plenty of distance between you and other vehicles. Don’t let this winter hazard sneak up on you.”

CTEC recommends following the four Ps of winter preparation:

People — Minimize time outdoors, prepare for power outages, and check on elderly or other vulnerable people.

Pets — Keep animals warm and dry, limit their time outside, and ensure they have plenty of food and that drinking water does not freeze.

Plants — Cover outdoor plants or bring them inside if possible.

Pipes — Insulate exposed pipes, let faucets drip, disconnect hoses, and turn off water to sprinklers.

PEC offered these safety and preparation guidelines to its members:

