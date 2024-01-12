Marble Falls church open as warming center during freeze

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

First Methodist Church of Marble Falls, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive, will be open from 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, to noon Wednesday, Jan. 17, as a warming center for those without heat during the freeze. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

First Methodist Church of Marble Falls, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive, is opening its doors from 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, to noon Wednesday, Jan. 17, for those in need of heat during the upcoming freeze. The warming center will be operated in partnership with the Highland Lakes Crisis Network.

“We were initially going to only be open until Tuesday, but we decided to extend it out to Wednesday,” HLCN Executive Director Kevin Naumann told DailyTrib.com.

Forecasts for the week of Jan. 15 include low temperatures in the teens along with gusty winds expected to compound the cold. Highs on Sunday and Monday are predicted to hover around freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

The warming center will provide food and water for those staying at the church during the cold front. Guests may stay overnight. Cots will be available. Organizers encourage visitors to bring blankets.

“They might also want to bring something to keep them occupied, especially if they plan to stay the entire time,” Naumann said.

For more information, call 325-423-3662.

