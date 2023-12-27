Rainbow trout release Dec. 28 in Burnet

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is releasing 750 rainbow trout between 9 a.m. and noon Thursday, Dec. 28, at Hamilton Creek Park near 118 W. Jackson St. in Burnet. This winter tradition gives Texans a chance to catch the iconic Rocky Mountain game fish in their own backyard.

Anglers 17 years and older will need a valid Texas fishing license at the city park.

“TPWD stocks catchable-sized fish during winter months to create unique winter angling opportunities throughout Texas,” said Carl Kittel, director of the department’s rainbow trout program, in a media release. “Rainbow trout love cold water and can be caught on a variety of baits and lures, and are great to take home and eat. Our winter rainbow trout program has been a favorite of anglers for over 40 years.”

The 750 trout designated for Hamilton Creek Park are just a fraction of the estimated 343,331 being released throughout the state.

The TPWD has already released trout at Blanco State Park and in the Llano River near Castell. Further releases are planned for Blanco State Park on Jan. 3 and Jan. 26. Trout will also be released in the city of Llano’s Grenwelge Park on Feb. 2.

A full list of trout releases and dates is available on the TPWD website. You don’t need a fishing license to cast off from the banks at Texas State Parks.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.