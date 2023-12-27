Winter has arrived
Goodbye 70 degrees, hello freeze. Temperatures are steadily dropping across the Highland Lakes with lows falling below 32 degrees on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 28-29. Average highs will only get up to the 60s and 50s in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will vary, depending on location. Current forecasts predict slightly colder weather out west, with Thursday and Friday lows hitting 29 degrees and 27 degrees in the Llano area. The Marble Falls area should dip to 31 degrees.
Make time to defrost car windshields before morning commutes, insulate outdoor plumbing, let indoor faucets drip, and have a hot drink on hand at all times.
Warmer highs could make a comeback on Sunday, Dec. 31, before 2024 blows in, probably the last 70-degree day until March.
Clear skies will accompany the brisk temperatures until Jan. 2, when clouds and rain arrive.