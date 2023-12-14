Dear Santa: Letters from children in the Highland Lakes

The 2023 holiday season finds Santa Claus very busy preparing for Christmas. He took time to share some of his favorite letters from children in the Highland Lakes area with us. We thought you might enjoy them too.

“To: Santa What me and my sis relly whant for crimas is some… Scarlett – dirt bike gear please, a elf on shelf please, a capter book, cowgirl boots, nails” “Camryn – stuf anmals, toy dog, toy cars, a baby daal” “Thank you for eveything!”

“To Santa Clos. Dear Santa. Tank you for presins and gifs it is my plesher Santa I am relly sorry if I have been notty. And can we get a elf pleas if you can not theat OK! I love you Santa. Love Scarlett & Camryn”

“Dear Santa, I want a glow up ipad please. I want a doll. My name is Madison”

“Dear Santa, My name is Hayes. I want a truck and an owl!”

“Dear Santa, My name is Alexis. For Christmas I want toys, stickers. Thank you!”

“Dear Santa I am trying to be good. But it’s so hard. I hope you forgive me and bring the gift to me. I hope you can believen me. and I hope it’s not to late.” (Essie)

“Dear Santa, How are you? I am feeling really smart, helpful. This year I am most proud of my family. My favorite thing about Christmas is presents. What I would like for Christmas is unicorn purse, but most of all, I would love you to surprise me. I am going to help others this season is by when someone gets hurt I will help them up and give them a bandaid.. Love, Payslee”

“Deer Santa, I want air pod pros and of course the ar 15 with all the stuf on it that i wanted and hunting clothes. Merry Christmas, Love Ranger”

“Dear Santa, nikes, ipad, lol house, toy jeep, barbies, AF nikes I love you Symphony”

“Dear Santa, blue Nikes, Pokemon toy, Minecraft, yo-yo, robot dinosaur, light up robot. Love Daniel”

“Dear Santa, transformers movie, tablet, monster truck, pokemon, monster toy” (from Abel)

“Merry Christmas Santa! Dear Santa, My name is Bonnie. I am 6-months-old tomorrow. I am so excited to celebrate my first Christmas! Mommy and Daddy took me to meet you. I loved it! You had a really soft suit on. I liked playing with your beard. My wish for Christmas is lots of keys to jingle, of course, and some yummy food. My formula is kinda gross honestly. But Mommy says I have to eat it. TTYL nap time, love Bonnie”

“Dear Santa my nami is McKinley.. i like your beard i want a clawmachin Youre the dest Santa in the world write a picture down here please. Love from McKinley”

