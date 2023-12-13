Picayune-KBEY elves collecting Santa letters

The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune are collecting letters to Santa. Drop letters into the North Pole Express mailbox at the office, 1007 Avenue K in Marble Falls, by Dec. 20 to give Santa enough time to respond. File photo

Drop your letters to Santa into the red mailbox on the steps of The Picayune Magazine-KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune office, 1007 Avenue K in Marble Falls, by Dec. 20 and receive a response from the big guy himself.

“I’m thrilled to receive letters from the children of the Highland Lakes because each one is filled with such wonder, joy, and love,” Santa Claus told DailyTrib.com during a stop at a local holiday event. “It absolutely warms my heart to read about their dreams, wishes, and the excitement they feel during the holiday season!”

Letters will be forwarded to Santa via North Pole Express Mail.

“Santa has relayed to us that he tries his best to fulfill wish lists; however, children may not find every single thing they hoped for under the tree,” said Jennifer Greenwell, social media director for The Picayune and KBEY. “But he is sure that what they do find will make them very happy.”

St. Nick doesn’t have much free time during the holiday season, so drop off your letter by Dec. 20 to make sure you get a response before Christmas.

“Santa is very much in high gear in December, but he insists on taking time to read letters from children — he absolutely loves getting letters,” said Greenwell, who guarantees Santa will receive every letter dropped into the box.

Don’t forget to include a return address.

“These letters remind me of the magical spirit of Christmas and inspire me to spread happiness and make dreams come true,” Santa said. “So keep those letters coming, my dear friends from the Highland Lakes! Ho, ho, ho!”

